When Does 'Counting On' Return in 2021? TLC Fans Need More Duggar Episodes

Let's take a closer look at when fans can expect more Duggar updates in the form of full episodes.

A lot has happened in the Duggar family since Season 11 of Counting On ended in September 2020. Between new courtships, marriages, and babies, there's a lot for TLC fans to catch up on. So it makes sense that people have wondered: When does Counting On return in 2021?

So far, TLC has not announced whether it has renewed Counting On for Season 12. Considering the network tends to announce its renewals not far ahead of the actual premiere dates, there's still hope for more of the reality TV series in 2021.

The Season 11 episode aired on March 20 and was titled "A New Life." During the stand-alone special, Counting On fans got to see how the Duggars celebrated Easter; they also got to follow along with Kendra Duggar's labor and delivery with her third child with Joseph Duggar. Brooklyn Praise Duggar was born on Feb. 19, 2021, joining her two older siblings, Garrett and Addison.

When 'Counting On' does return in 2021, there will be plenty of exciting events to cover.

Although there's still no premiere date for Counting On to return in 2021, one thing's for sure: There has been plenty going on in the Duggar family in recent months. The birth of Jeremy and Jinger's daughter, Evangeline, was covered in a special titled, "Another Girl for Jinger." However, Jinger and Jeremy's transition from parents of one child to parents of two young children still needs to be explored — along with not one, but two new Duggar marriages.

Justin Duggar got engaged to Claire Spivey in November 2020 — which was surprising to Counting On fans, considering he had just turned 18. In typical Duggar fashion, Justin and Claire married just months later in February 2021. (Who knows? Perhaps by the time the show starts up again, they newlyweds will be announcing a pregnancy!)

In addition to Justin and Claire's wedding, Counting On could cover Jed Duggar's marriage to Katey Nakatsu. Those who follow the Duggar family pretty closely were likely caught off-guard following the announcement that Jed is a married man. That's because unlike his other siblings, Jed's courtship and engagement weren't officially revealed until after he said, "I do."

There have also been rumors that the eldest Duggar daughter, Jana, is secretly courting (and possibly engaged?) to a man named Stephan Wissman. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Jana sitting on a couch at the Wissman family's Christmas gathering, and they've been chattering about her relationship status ever since.

Finally, Jessa and Ben Seewald are expecting their fourth child. So we're sure there's plenty of exciting doctor's visits and preparations underway for their newest addition.