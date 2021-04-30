Former '19 Kids and Counting' Star Josh Duggar Was Arrested by the FBI in Arkansas — Here's Why

In 2008, America was introduced to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar of 19 Kids and Counting . While the devout Christian family remained one of the most wholesome reality shows on television for 10 seasons, the family’s legacy was tarnished by sexual assault allegations that have followed the Duggars since the show’s cancellation in 2015.

Recently, Jim Bob and Michelle’s eldest son, Josh, who has six kids of his own, found himself in some legal trouble in Washington County. Why was Josh Duggar arrested ?

Why was former reality TV star Josh Duggar arrested?

On April 29, Josh Duggar was arrested by the FBI in Arkansas and placed in a Washington County jail, where he will remain on federal hold until his court date on April 30 at 11:00 a.m. Although Homeland Security was unable to disclose the details of the “ongoing federal investigation,” Josh’s arrest was likely linked to the raid that took place at his car dealership in November of 2019.

At the time, Homeland Security Investigations Spokesperson Bryan Cox said that he could not reveal the nature of the subject of his investigation until charges were filed, and nearly two years later, Josh’s day of reckoning has arrived.

Source: Instagram

According to a source, Josh and his family were fully aware of his impending arrest before officers arrived. The source told The Sun, “The family has known that this has been coming for weeks, and Josh has been preparing himself. They are praying together for Josh and Anna, who is standing by her husband as she always has. “

"Family members are extremely concerned by what is happening, and they just want to find out the truth. They know that this will put them in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons and are stunned they are having to go through this again,” the source continued.

Along with his wife, Anna Renee Duggar, who is pregnant with Josh’s seventh child, the source shared that the rest of Josh’s family stood in solidarity with him in light of his recent arrest. The source added, “The family will be speaking out shortly and hope this in many ways will bring them closer together and even closer to God." The 19 Kids and Counting star’s legal troubles come six years after Josh was involved in a highly publicized sexual assault scandal. But what did Josh Duggar do?

