Josh Duggar's Job Might Be Rooted in One of Daddy Duggar's Many Businesses

Right now, it doesn't look like Josh is doing anything substantial to earn a living. During 19 Kids and Counting, after Josh and Anna got married, they settled into their house in Arkansas where Josh worked on one of the Duggar family car lots.

He was a car salesman and, for a while it seemed to suit him just fine. Then, he was given the opportunity to work with the Family Research Council activist group in Washington, D.C.

He and Anna relocated to the area for a little while with their kids and things looked to be on the up and up for the oldest Duggar kid.

Then, the scandal regarding allegations that Josh sexually abused some of his younger sisters when they were all minors broke. And, around the same time, another scandal about Josh cheating on his wife also came to light.

He and Anna moved back to Arkansas, where they are now rumored to live in a warehouse-turned-livable home on the Duggar family property.