Is Jinger Duggar Pregnant Again? The 'Counting On' Star Teased "Big News"

And many have wondered: Is Jinger Duggar pregnant again?

When it comes to the Duggar family on TLC's Counting On , a pregnancy announcement is always just around the corner. That's just what happens when you're one of Michelle and Jim Bob's 19 kids, and you've opted to leave your family size "in god's hands." Because of this, fans of the super-sized reality TV family are always attempting to predict which Duggar couple will be the next to welcome a baby.

The Vuolos welcomed their daughter, Felicity, in July 2018, followed by their daughter, Evangeline, in November 2020, after suffering a miscarriage in fall 2019.

Jinger — the sixth biological child of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar — married Jeremy Vuol o back in November 2016. Unlike many of her siblings, however, Jinger did not become pregnant with her first child ASAP after saying, "I do."

Is Jinger Duggar pregnant again already?

On April 7, 2021, Jinger posted an update via Instagram that led many of her followers to believe she could be pregnant again. "BIG NEWS TOMORROW!!!" she captioned a photo of herself and Jeremy, alongside a heart emoji. Jeremy shared a similar sentiment on his own Instagram grid, writing, "We’ve got some news we are VERY excited to share with you all!"

Because this is a Duggar couple — who star in a TV series literally titled Counting On, which focuses on courtships, weddings, and having babies — teasing "big news," plenty of people automatically wondered if Jinger was already pregnant again. "Another baby is my bet!," one of Jinger's followers guessed. Another Instagram user wondered, "Family getting bigger?" Yet another person declared, "She is pregnant again."

Still, as one Instagram follower reminded, "Jinger does more than just get pregnant guys, let’s stay classy." Another person guessed, "Jeremy must be finished seminary and they must be moving!" "It’s the book right?! If so I’m so excited for you!" yet another Instagram follower speculated.

Although it's entirely possible for a woman to become pregnant less than five months after giving birth, there are a few pieces of evidence when it comes to Jinger that suggest she's not currently expecting a child. For starters, Jinger and Jeremy have tended to space out their children a bit more than other Duggar siblings. (Although she did have a miscarriage; so her first and second would have been closer in age if Jinger hadn't lost her second pregnancy.)

Additionally, Jinger is breastfeeding. And although it's not a 100-percent effective method of contraception, if a mother is exclusively breastfeeding on demand and the baby is under 6 months old, the chances of pregnancy are pretty low. With that said, it's still entirely possible that Jinger could already be pregnant again. It's just not probable.

