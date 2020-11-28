Jinger Duggar Has Welcomed a Baby Girl — and Her Name Has the Sweetest Meaning

When TLC canceled 19 Kids & Counting in 2015, the Duggar family's spinoff, Counting On , couldn't have been more perfectly named. Because that's exactly what Michelle and Jim Bob's adult children have been busy doing: getting married and adding more children to the family. Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are no exception to this. But how many kids does Jinger have at this point?

Once Jeremy and Jinger officially began their courtship, their relationship progressed at lightning speed — even by Duggar standards. They announced they were courting on June 20, 2016, and then turned around and revealed their engagement on July 26. Jinger and Jeremy married on Nov. 5, 2016.

As a refresher, Jeremy and Jinger initially met through Jinger's sister and brother-in-law, Jessa and Ben Seewald, who had met the pastor when they attended a fellowship held at his home in Texas. Jeremy eventually visited the Seewalds in Arkansas, where he met Jinger for the first time. The two got to know one another even better during a mission trip — and the rest is history.

How many kids does Jinger Duggar have?

Although Jinger and Jeremy wasted no time saying, "I do," they ended up waiting a fair amount of time to start a family — at least compared to many of Jinger's siblings who have gotten pregnant ASAP following their wedding day. This prompted many Counting On fans to wonder if the couple used birth control, a rumor that hasn't been addressed directly by the couple, but would be interesting considering Michelle and Jim Bob's stance on contraception.

Jeremy and Jinger went on to welcome their first child, Felicity Nicole Vuolo, on July 19, 2018. “God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long,” Jinger and Jeremy said in a statement at the time. “Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

In May 2020, Jinger revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in late 2019. “We had announced to my family the news that we were expecting,” Jinger explained on an episode of Counting On. “That night, I started having some concerning signs.” She continued, "We went in and they tried to check for a heartbeat, but they couldn’t find one. They did an ultrasound and said that we had lost the baby.”

During that same revelation, however, Jinger and Jeremy had exciting news for their fans: They were already expecting a rainbow baby (a little girl!) due in November. Their second child was born on Nov. 22, 2020. "We’ve got good news! Our baby girl, Evangeline Jo, arrived quickly and safely on Sunday night," Jeremy told TLCme. "Jinger is recovering very well, enjoying finally being able to hold her little angel."

"Evangeline means 'good news' and Jo is after Jeremy’s middle name, Joseph," Jinger added. "As for Felicity, she is in love with her little sister but has no idea how much sharing is in her future. We are so grateful to God for this beautiful gift!"

Jinger shared a sweet photo of her new family of four via Instagram on Nov. 26 alongside the caption, "It has been a lovely Thanksgiving! We have so much to be grateful for!"

