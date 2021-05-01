Josh Duggar’s Family Members Speak out After His Arrest: “It Is Very Sad”

The Duggar family of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On has spoken out via statements to the press after Josh Duggar , the eldest son of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, was arrested in Arkansas on Thursday, April 29.

Josh was arrested on federal charges , one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas, per CNN .

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office alleged that the former reality star downloaded material depicting sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, and that he faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 if convicted.