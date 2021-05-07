Anna Duggar Sticks by Her Rebel Sister Despite in-Laws' Requests for Shunning

Despite the many disturbing and illegal red flags Anna Duggar’s husband has made known in private (and public), the Counting On star is clearly sticking by her man. The mother-of-six has once again found herself in a hard situation regarding her marriage after her husband, Josh Duggar, was arrested on child pornography charges.

Anna, devout in her faith, will be loyal in her marriage, as far as everyone knows. But that isn't to say that people in Anna's life, outside of the dysfunctional Duggar family, wouldn't happily step in to help her escape — especially as many of her siblings have already left the ultra-conservative Christian culture.

Anna’s older brother publicly offered to support her if she wanted to leave.

Anna has seven siblings, and a few of them, including her brother Daniel, have become estranged from their controlling family. Daniel has said publicly that he wished Anna would leave the Duggars' and Josh’s problematic life. He even said that he would take Anna and her children in if he needed to after Josh’s first public scandal in 2015.

According to Cheat Sheet, Daniel took to Jessa Duggar’s Facebook page in 2015 to speak out about the situation after she posted what appeared to be an underlined scripture from the Bible, possibly hinting at Josh’s scandal.

“He interacted with several commenters on the post and stated that he had spoken directly with Anna and offered her financial support. He also revealed that his parents were advising Anna to stay with Josh regardless of what he had done,” the outlet reported.

