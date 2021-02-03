Jinger Duggar Has a TikTok Account and No Good Can Come From This

The Duggars have officially made the foray into TikTok. Just when you thought Counting On and Instagram was enough to appease them, Jinger Duggar signed up for a TikTok account and may God help us all. Without considering the amount of content on TikTok that someone with Jinger's upbringing may find unsuitable, it's unclear what kind of persona she is looking to have or if she and husband Jeremy Vuolo will be part of the millions of users who share their versions of different dance trends.