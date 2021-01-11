The "Buss It" Challenge Is Another Trend Taking Over TikTok

You don't have to be super experienced in video editing to do the "Buss It" challenge on TikTok. You do need to have some patience, though, because it's not just a dance you record and upload. Using the song "Buss It," you'll need to film two different videos. One of them should show you dancing to the first part of the song in your plain clothes. The second video should show you already having dropped it low and transformed.

Then, you splice these videos together on TikTok with the song and add the hashtag to let everyone know that you too have participated in the "Buss It" trend. There's no guarantee that it will be a *thing* for very long, but that's because TikTok can be unpredictable. Some dance or transformation trends last quite a while. And if you're lucky, Erica Banks will call you out on Instagram to praise you for your own rendition of this particular trend.