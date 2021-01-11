The "Buss It" Challenge Is Another Trend Taking Over TikTok

The "Buss It" Challenge Is Another Trend Taking Over TikTokBy Chrissy Bobic
Updated
You aren't one of millions of TikTok scrollers if you aren't aware of the many new trends and challenges breaking out on the app every day. Right now, one of them is the "Buss It" challenge, which involves dancing to the Erica Banks song "Buss It." Like most TikTok trends and challenges, it's hard to say exactly where it originated, but it's all part of the culture of the social media platform.
Of course that means you're going to want to know all about it yourself. If you haven't tried the "Buss It" challenge, you might have still seen the myriad of videos from other users who are dedicated to trying it out. Luckily, it's not a challenge that involves anything dangerous or even difficult. It does, however, take some minor tech know-how.
What is the "Buss It" challenge on TikTok?
The "Buss It" challenge is basically like a She's All That challenge. The user in the video starts off in plain clothes, no makeup, and maybe glasses and their hair in a ponytail or messy bun. In the video, they're dancing to Erica Banks' song "Buss It," and once the beat drops in the song, the user drops it low and they are suddenly glammed up.
It's similar to the "Wipe It Down" challenge that was once a big thing on TikTok. In that challenge, a user wiped a bathroom mirror to the lyrics in the song "Wipe It Down" by BMW Kenny. After wiping down the mirror, the user would suddenly appear different, and often more glamorous or sexy. The "Buss It" challenge is like a new trend in a similar vein.
Erica Banks is all about this particular trend.
Because the trend uses Erica Banks' song "Buss It," she has totally embraced it. She has even been sharing her favorite TikTok videos with users doing the challenge on her Instagram Stories. It stands to go down as one of the big dance trends or challenges on TikTok in 2021 (so far). Seeing the success that TikTok brought to other singers' music, like that of Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, that's not a bad thing at all to Erica.
How do you do the "Buss It" trend on TikTok?
You don't have to be super experienced in video editing to do the "Buss It" challenge on TikTok. You do need to have some patience, though, because it's not just a dance you record and upload. Using the song "Buss It," you'll need to film two different videos. One of them should show you dancing to the first part of the song in your plain clothes. The second video should show you already having dropped it low and transformed.
I wanted to play too 🙈 pic.twitter.com/foXIJTYzpl— Challan (@challxxn) January 8, 2021
Then, you splice these videos together on TikTok with the song and add the hashtag to let everyone know that you too have participated in the "Buss It" trend. There's no guarantee that it will be a *thing* for very long, but that's because TikTok can be unpredictable. Some dance or transformation trends last quite a while. And if you're lucky, Erica Banks will call you out on Instagram to praise you for your own rendition of this particular trend.