Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Have Welcomed Baby No. 3 — and His Name Is Super Meaningful

"'Freddy' Frederick Michael Dillard is here!" they announced via their family's blog. "He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16 p.m. weighing 7 pounds. 6 ounces. and is 20 inches long. "

They went on to explain that Frederick means "peaceful ruler" and Michael means "gift from God." His name holds special meaning for the Dillards because it's literally Derick's name with "Fre" added to the front.