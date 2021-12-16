Derick Dillard Is Still Talking Smack About the Duggars, and Fans Want More

There's little that the Duggar family, widely known from 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, could say or do at this point to surprise anyone. Eldest son Josh Duggar was recently found guilty of two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography, and before that, he had been embroiled in multiple other public scandals.

Now, his brother-in-law, Derick Dillard, is speaking out about the family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar.