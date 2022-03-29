A Duggar Insider Reveals Josh Duggar's Multiple Visits to a Christian Training Camp (EXCLUSIVE)

Bowman Fedosky, a former friend of the Duggar family, spoke exclusively with Distractify about how much (and how little) he was told of Josh's actions growing up. As a child, Bowman told us that he and his family were close to the Duggars.

And although Bowman is no longer in contact with the former Counting On stars, he says his family still is. Bowman revealed a few details that might shed more light on how aware the Duggars were of Josh's actions.