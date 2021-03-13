Here's What Megyn Kelly Has Been Doing Since She Parted Ways With NBC in 2019

Television host Megyn Kelly has been on quite a few networks over the years, including Fox News and her segment on the Today Show known as Megyn Kelly Today. Her time with Fox News has even been the subject of a feature film called Bombshell. Since her exit from NBC in January 2019, people have wondered: What is Megyn Kelly doing now ?

On her Instagram, Megyn has also mentioned supporting The Overwatch Project , a nonprofit program designed to bring attention to veteran suicide prevention. She has previously been involved with charities such as Childhelp for her coverage on the subject of child abuse during her time with Fox News.

Megyn's podcast discusses popular news subjects such as former President Donald Trump's impeachment, institutional racism, and even Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. She frequently features guest speakers on the show, and in the past, these speakers have included Ben Shapiro, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Knowles, and more.

Following her show's cancellation and her eventual exit from NBC, Megyn has started her own production company called Devil May Care Media. The company's launch on Sept. 10, 2020, was followed by a podcast known as The Megyn Kelly Show . The first episode premiered on Sept. 28, 2020.

Megyn Kelly has a lot of thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Megyn's most recent social media blitz featured a now-deleted meme about Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry. On Mar. 7, 2021, the couple spoke to Oprah about their experience with the royal family and how they plan to move forward with their trauma. The internet exploded with derision, sympathy, and support for the couple, including more than a few memes about the interview.

Megyn's post, according to The Wrap, was a meme that, "[S]howed a woman resembling the Queen driving a car with one hand on the wheel and a silenced pistol in the other, was captioned: “When you spend £32 million on your grandson’s wedding and his wife starts bitching about you to Oprah." Megyn quote-tweeted and added her own two cents: "So good." for emphasis.

This isn't the first time that Megyn has criticized Meghan Markle, and on Good Morning Britain, Megyn railed against Meghan for wearing earrings gifted to her by the Saudi crown prince, who orchestrated the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The journalist claimed Meghan was "un-self-aware" for a celebrity who previously had guests such as George Clooney and Oprah at her wedding, despite not knowing them personally.

Megyn's tirade against Meghan Markle is not the only controversial voice in the discussion but certainly one of the loudest. Her unsympathetic view of people who have clearly gone through an ordeal has left viewers hoping her podcast can find more pressing subjects to cover. Megyn's podcast airs new episodes every two days, and can be streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and more.

