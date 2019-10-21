Megyn Kelly's Return to Television Is Not Happening Anytime Soon

In 2017, journalist, television show host, and former news anchor Megyn Kelly garnered an upsurge of criticism over various, ill-devised remarks. She made an argument for the practice of wearing blackface at Halloween, interrogated Jane Fonda about plastic surgery, and insulted the Will & Grace cast with homophobic comments.

Megyn disappeared from the small screen soon afterward. According to the latest rumors, she is plotting a comeback. We investigate: Is Megyn Kelly coming back to tv?

So, is Megyn Kelly really coming back to TV? On October 17, the journalist appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss the new wave of sexual harassment allegations about former NBC Today co-host Matt Lauer, Ronan Farrow's latest book titled Catch and Kill, and her views on the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

During the 20-minute-long slot, Megyn offered up her opinions on these issues, but she didn't discuss her latest career plans in great detail. "I’ll get back on that horse soon because this has been fun, so I’ll probably get back out there, but right now, I’m still enjoying my day-to-day life with my family and friends," claimed Megyn at the very end of her television interview.

In a statement, the network also confirmed that Megyn's appearance was a one-time thing. "Megyn Kelly’s . . . appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight was coordinated weeks ago and is a one-time occurrence,” the statement read. "Any future programming changes we are considering do not involve her."

The interview focussed on workplace sexism – an issue Megyn experienced first-hand. In 2015, she became the target of some highly inappropriate comments, issued by President Donald Trump no less. "You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes [...] "Blood coming out of her wherever," Trump said.

However, despite her past, she didn't voice strong enough opinions during the interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight, which led many commentators to express disappointment. Although Megyn did sign an open letter calling on NBC News to hire external investigators and conduct more in-depth inquiries into the root cause of the recent scandals, some vouch that this is simply not enough in today's climate.

As Variety's Daniel D'Addario opines, Megyn came short of offering new revelations, limiting herself to a set of non-progressive, backward-looking opinions instead. As Daniel points out, she refused to make known why she was originally fired from the channel, which could have served as an opportunity to discuss what it's like to be let go of a high-profile news organization for making one's views known.

Why did Megyn Kelly leave NBC? While Megyn's cold, unaffectionate, sangfroid presentation style is thought to have been the main reason behind the plummeting viewer numbers, her various, highly-contest proclamations led to the eventual canceling of the show.

During a September 2017 interview with the cast of Will & Grace, Megyn raised eyebrows with a homophobic comment that left the actors in a state of shock. Three months later, she unleashed widespread criticism with a few fat-phobic remarks, while she also tried to interrogate Jane Fonda about plastic surgery, much to the legendary actress' dismay.