Here's What Megyn Kelly Is Doing These Days After Her Abrupt NBC Firing

Since Megyn Kelly was fired by NBC following her controversial blackface comments in October of 2018, many have wondered what the journalist would do next. After Megyn was portrayed by Charlize Theron in the film Bombshell (which was released in December of 2019) to critical acclaim, it seemed like it was finally the right time for her to come back to the small screen.

But, Megyn has been living a low key life since she was let go by NBC, save for a Twitter argument or two. The former Fox News anchor keeps teasing a return to television, but she has yet to confirm what her next move is. What is Megyn Kelly doing these days? Scroll down for everything we know about Megyn Kelly today!

Source: Getty

What is Megyn Kelly doing these days? Ever since Megyn left NBC and her eponymous talk show, Megyn Kelly Today, nearly two years ago, it seems she's been doing her best to take a break from the small screen to enjoy her time with her husband, Douglas Brunt, and their three kids, Yates, Yardley, and Thatcher. Even though many thought that she had something to do with Bombshell, she confirmed on social media that she was not involved at all with the film.

"While the movie Bombshell is loosely based on my experience during the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News, I have nothing to do with this film. I did not sell the rights to my story or book and only got my first look at the film once it was past the point of any possible edits, though there are certainly some I would have made," she previously wrote on Instagram.

But even though Megyn is not currently on the small or big screen after her drama with Fox and NBC, she apparently has not given up her journalism career entirely despite all the hiccups she's faced over the last few years.

In fact, the 49-year-old launched her Instagram account in early November of 2019 with a video of herself doing an exclusive interview. Between her Instagram account and YouTube channel, she has around 100,000 followers. It appears that she's using the name "The MK Interview" to describe a lot of her segments.

In the interviews and breaking news clips, Megyn's focus seems to be on politics, something she heavily focused on in her past. While at NBC, she was interviewing celebrities and featuring real-life stories on her show. And since Megyn has had a lot of experience as a journalist, fans are curious if she plans to make a triumphant TV return to a mainstream channel, or if she'll settle for conducting interviews solely on her social media.

Luckily for us, she has vocalized her desire to get back in the game. Back in October of 2019, Megyn appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight where she was questioned about whether or not she'll be returning to television anytime soon. "I'll get back on that horse soon because this has been fun, so I'll probably get back out there, but right now, I’m still enjoying my day-to-day life with my family and friends," she said at the time. But, she has yet to announce a definitive plan.

Megyn is still calling out journalists and other public figures on social media. While Megyn may not be in the interview chair on a regular basis these days, she's unafraid to be controversial on her social media accounts. After CNN journalist Don Lemon referred to himself as Howard Beale from the 1976 film Network during coverage of the coronavirus on April 6, Megyn tweeted about how she believed he wasn't being "objective."

Source: Getty

"CNN still pretends he is an objective news anchor (yeah, sure) while the MSM [mainstream media] recoils in horror at the bias of Fox/OANN, etc. Who do they think they’re kidding?" she tweeted on April 7 along with an article about Don's comments.