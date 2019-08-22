People Are Freaking Out Over How Much Charlize Theron Looks Like Megyn Kelly in 'Bombshell'

The trailer for Bombshell dropped today, and all anyone can talk about is how much Charlize Theron looks like Megyn Kelly. Which makes us that much more excited to see Bombshell when it comes out in December. The movie, which is about the women who took down Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, stars Charlize as former Fox News anchor Megyn, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson (who sued Ailes in 2016 for sexual harassment), and Margot Robbie as fictional character Kayla Pospisil. The real Megyn Kelly made serious allegations against Ailes in her memoir, Settle for More. But back to Charlize Theron. She. Looks. Exactly. Like. Megyn. Kelly.

How did Charlize Theron transform into Megyn Kelly? While it's unclear whether the actress was given prosthetics or a wig, the answer to that question is probably both of those things. Charlize is never one to hold back on going all out — remember when she played serial killer Aileen Wournos in 2003's Monster? She looked completely unrecognizable.

Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly vs. Charlize Theron as Aileen Wournos.



I don't even need to see Bombshell. Just give Charlize an Oscar for her ability to literally be any white woman. pic.twitter.com/A4caDl9NMy — Eunice Chantilly's tacky barrette. (@RafiDAngelo) August 21, 2019

Also, Charlize has Megyn Kelly's subtle (cold) facial expressions down to a science. It's honestly remarkable — and Twitter cannot get enough. Who's dressing up as Charlize dressing up as Megyn Kelly for Halloween?

Holy shit. Can we talk about the makeup and prosthetics perfection that is Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in Bombshells? pic.twitter.com/6BFZwzwtC9 — Jeffrey Zhang (@strangeharbors) August 21, 2019

therapist: Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly isn’t real and can’t hurt you



Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly: pic.twitter.com/Vet4ecpnA0 — Aviva Drescher: Battle Angel (@TheRyanMacLean) August 21, 2019

Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly. I feel unnerved. pic.twitter.com/R7JWMVydCQ — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 21, 2019

Is this makeup or CGI or Charlize Theron being such a good actress she can change her face at will? pic.twitter.com/rVEpqpBmNY — Robin Hitchcock (@HitchDied) August 22, 2019

Somehow it makes sense that "Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly" looks like Katherine Heigl deciding to become a serial killer. pic.twitter.com/QpY3XzXFrF — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) August 21, 2019

When Charlize Theron was asked to play Megyn Kelly pic.twitter.com/mw0lgl7zLU — Mike Mazda (@mnissan22) August 21, 2019

Watching the trailer for Bombshell, you almost forget it's actually Charlize Theron. If you need a reminder of what Charlize looks like as Charlize, here's a photo of her at a Long Shot screening in April.

Source: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

And here's Megyn Kelly in 2016 at Variety's Power of Women event. This is during the time when all of the Roger Ailes allegations were going on.

Source: Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Watch the trailer below to see Megyn Charlize Theron play Megyn (and the rest of the amazing cast — this movie is going to be GOOD).

What's the deal with the real Megyn Kelly, anyway? In case you need a recap of what went down at Fox News in 2016: Gretchen Carlson, a TV commentator and journalist, sued the network over sexual harassment allegations against CEO Roger Ailes. While Megyn never publicly spoke out about Ailes, she ended up revealing that she was also harassed by Ailes in her memoir, Settle for More. Megyn wrote that Ailes made inappropriate remarks about how she looked and dressed, and that the final straw was when he attempted to kiss her. Ailes ended up resigning from FOX, but denied all the allegations against him. Ailes died in 2017.

Megyn also made headlines for for getting fired from the Today show in 2018 for her super offensive remarks about blackface. On air, Megyn stated that she thought blackface was fine for Halloween. The backlash was swift (and totally warranted), and NBC fired her, even though Megyn did apologize. While she did destroy her own career, Megyn is doing just fine (NBC was required to pay her $69 million, per her contract with the network).