Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard's New House: See Photos of Their Oklahoma Home
Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar are making moves! As TLC fans might have noticed, the former Counting On stars have initiated some big changes in their lives. From Derick earning his law degree, passing the bar exam, and landing his first job as a lawyer, to Jill birthing their third child and the family relocating to a different state, the Dillards have marked a ton of major milestones in the past year alone.
Naturally, those who have followed their journey have been curious about their current digs. Keep reading to learn all about Jill and Derick's new house.
Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard announced they were moving in April 2022.
On April 19, 2022, Jill revealed via Instagram that her family was in the process of relocating. She proceeded to share a link to the Dillard family blog, which went into detail about why she, Derick, and their two sons were listing their first home for sale.
"We are joining the masses of people who are currently navigating this crazy real estate market … We are moving!!" Jill wrote. "We are sad to say goodbye to our very first home that we bought three years ago, but pray it brings much joy to the next family who will get to make memories here."
She added: "We are moving for a new job Derick recently accepted and are super excited for new adventures!"
According to his LinkedIn profile, Derick currently works as an assistant district attorney for the State of Oklahoma, District 27.
Jill and Derick sold their four-bedroom, two-bathroom starter home in Lowell, Ark. — which they purchased for $187,000 in 2019 — for $305,000, according to Realtor.com.
Jill Duggar's new house is located in Siloam Springs, Okla.
As for Jill and Derick's new house, it's located in Siloam Springs, Okla., as this Reddit user pointed out, The 2,450 square-foot property boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and the Dillards purchased it for $385,000, per Zillow.
In May 2022, Jill shared via Instagram the results of some renovations she and Derick had been working on in their new house. They updated the kitchen, swapping the dark wooden cabinets white, effectively brightening the entire space. It looks like they put in a new countertop, too, and Jill noted she was thinking of adding a backsplash in the future.
Check out some of the before-and-after shots she posted.
To give you a better idea of the home's layout, this photo (which was taken before Jill and Derick moved in) shows an open floor plan. The kitchen is directly adjacent to a dining area, which leads into the main living space.
Additionally, the Dillards opted to paint over the brightly-hued accent walls in a couple of the bedrooms — selecting a neutral color instead.
Jill hasn't shared many other photos of the interior of her new house, as of writing. She did, however, post a snap of the fire pit Derick put in their backyard via Instagram.
Here's a better look at their fenced-in backyard, which looks like it offers plenty of room for their boys — Israel, Samuel, and baby Freddy — to run around and play.
Although it's been a while since the Dillards have uploaded any house-related Instagram photos, we have a feeling there will be more updates to come. Who knows? Maybe they will treat their YouTube subscribers to a tour once they're all settled in.
We can't wait to see what other home improvements Jill and Derick have up their sleeves!