Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard's New House: See Photos of Their Oklahoma Home

"We are joining the masses of people who are currently navigating this crazy real estate market … We are moving!!" Jill wrote. "We are sad to say goodbye to our very first home that we bought three years ago, but pray it brings much joy to the next family who will get to make memories here."

She added: "We are moving for a new job Derick recently accepted and are super excited for new adventures!"

According to his LinkedIn profile, Derick currently works as an assistant district attorney for the State of Oklahoma, District 27.