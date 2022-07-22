Jessa Duggar's New House Offers Plenty of Room for Her and Ben to "Count On"

In January 2022, Jessa revealed that she and her family would be moving. She posted a tour of the new house via YouTube, explaining their renovation plans for each area along the way.

The new house is located immediately next to Immanuel Baptist Church in Springdale, Ark., where Ben works as a pastor — and the property is actually still owned by the church, The U.S. Sun reported in February. It isn't clear whether Jessa and Ben plan on officially purchasing it once they close on the sale of their old home (or if they already have at this point).