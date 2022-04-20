On April 19, 2022, Jill took to Instagram to tease that she, Derick, and their two sons, Israel, and Samuel, were in the process of moving. She dropped a link in her bio, which redirected followers to the Dillard family's blog.

"We are joining the masses of people who are currently navigating this crazy real estate market … We are moving!!" Jill wrote. "We are sad to say goodbye to our very first home that we bought three years ago, but pray it brings much joy to the next family who will get to make memories here."