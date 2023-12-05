Amy Duggar Is a Busy Mom of One, but Could She Be Adding Another Baby to the Mix?

The Gist: Amy Duggar was often featured on 19 Kids and Counting before it's cancellation.

She is the mom to one son, Dax, and she often posts about him on Instagram.

Some of her followers believe she's hiding a pregnancy now.

It's not unusual for one of the older Duggar daughters or the wives of the Duggar sons, of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On fame, to announce a pregnancy. In fact, with so many of them who believe in “letting God decide” how many kids they have, it's a wonder we don't have a pregnancy announcement every month out of any given year. But now, cousin Amy Duggar, otherwise known as Amy King, may be the next pregnant Duggar.

She's already the mom of her toddler son, Dax, with husband Dillon King. But due to what some of her fans and followers believe are social media clues, there is some speculation that Amy is pregnant, but hiding the news for now. Although Amy doesn't subscribe to all of the Duggar family beliefs, from modesty to alcohol consumption, she is no stranger to the benefits and pitfalls of being known for reality TV fame. So she could very well be hiding something, and here's what we know so far.

Is Amy Duggar pregnant?

The main clues that have fans asking questions involve Amy's clothing choices in recent Instagram posts. Most of her clothes are baggy in a way to allow her to hide a growing pregnant belly, if that's what she's doing. She also hasn't shared many recent photos where her body is shown from the chest down. And in a November 2023 Instagram post showing family photos with Dillon and Dax, it certainly seems like it could double as a pregnancy announcement shoot for a later date.

For now, Amy has not revealed a pregnancy in any capacity. So the speculation is just that — speculation and wonder among her fans and followers. Amy also owns a clothing boutique and some of her clothing options could very well be to drum up attention for that. Not to mention that Amy has never been shy about sharing details of her life on social media. If she were pregnant, there's little chance of her not announcing it. Then again, maybe she's just waiting for the right time, if she is indeed expecting baby number two.

Amy Duggar feels differently about sex than the rest of the Duggar family.

The Duggars pride themselves on a no sex before marriage rule linked to their religious beliefs. They also tend to refrain from kissing and hugs that go further than their infamous side hugs. Amy, on the other hand, has been open about kissing and even having sex before marriage.

In February 2016, Amy opened up to People about her romantic experiences before marriage and admitted that she and Dillon refrained from sleeping together before they were wed. However, she added, neither were virgins.

