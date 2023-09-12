Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC What Is Jill Duggar’s Relationship With Her Dad? Jill Duggar is speaking out in a tell all memoir, 'Counting The Cost.' What does she say about her relationship with her dad? Read on. By Allison Hunt Sep. 11 2023, Published 8:34 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Content warning: This article contains mentions of child molestation and child pornography. The Duggars have been in the media quite a bit, with the once hugely popular show, formerly 19 Kids and Counting renamed to Counting On, being hit with scandal as Josh Duggar molested underage girls as a teen, as well as was charged with possession of child pornography.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly one of those kids was Josh's own sister, Jill Duggar, and now she is coming out with her own tell-all memoir, Counting The Cost. We already know that Jill and her husband Derick Dillard have been distancing themselves from the family but what does the memoir say in regard to Jill's relationship with them now? Especially her dad, Jim Bob Duggar? Read on below.

What is Jill Duggar’s relationship with her dad?

Source: Getty Images

Jill Duggar's book, Counting the Cost, comes out on September 12, 2023, and is a tell-all about her experience growing up as a Duggar. People actually got an exclusive excerpt where she details a fight with her dad that does not paint him in the best light.

Article continues below advertisement

There had been some speculation that there was bad blood for a while between Jill and her dad because on March 21, 2021, Jill and Derick talked about not visiting Jill's childhood home in multiple years in a YouTube video due to, "prioritizing mental and emotional health."

E! News also secured court documents back in May 2022 where Jill spoke about her father to a psychologist saying, "I saw a whole new side to my dad once my husband and I started making decisions that were best for our family, but not in his best interest... Sadly, I realized he had become pretty controlling, fearful, and reactionary."

Article continues below advertisement

Now in the excerpt, Jill details a specific mediated argument with her dad: Pops took a step toward me, closing the gap. It wasn’t a gesture of reconciliation. It was an act of aggression. He towered over me, his whole body fueled with anger. My face flushed red. My eyes filled with tears.

Jill responded with tears in her eyes saying: "You want to know why I’m crying?” My voice was cracked, my eyes burning. “It’s that you think I’m some kind of horrible person just because I wear pants and have a nose ring, and yet you see that girl outside and praise her. That’s why I’m crying, Daddy. I’m evolving and changing, just like that girl out there, but you can’t see it. You treat me like I’m a prodigal who’s turned her back on you. You treat me worse than you treat my pedophile brother."