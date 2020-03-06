Demi Lovato Is Seriously Thriving Without Her Former Managers

Demi struggled with an eating disorder for many years, and the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer says it was heavily perpetuated by her highly restrictive managers, even while she was in recovery. They confiscated her cell phone when she was in her hotel room at night to prevent her from ordering room service, heavily monitored her coffee order, and didn't even let her have fruit in her hotel room.

"We're not talking about brownies and cookies and candies and stuff like that... it was fruit," she reiterated.