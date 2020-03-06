We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Demi Lovato Is Seriously Thriving Without Her Former Managers

From eating disorders to addiction, 27-year-old pop singer Demi Lovato has faced a truly tumultuous past. With new music (and a new "I Love Me" video), a newfound sober lifestyle, and a totally different outlook on life, the former Disney Star has been slaying 2020. And one thing she says that completely revolutionized her mental health was firing her old management team.

On Thursday, March 5, Demi guest-starred on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she gave audiences an inside look at her troubled past, so stay tuned for what you need to know about Demi's former management team, led by Phil McIntyre. Based on her past experiences, they seemed seriously toxic for her well-being. Clearly, she's far better off without them. 