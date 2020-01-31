Demi Lovato Opens Up About the "Emotional" Moment She Came Out to Her Parents

Demi Lovato Opens Up About the "Emotional" Moment She Came Out to Her ParentsBy Leila Kozma
Demi Lovato has dated some of the most talented actors, musicians, and sportsmen in Los Angeles and beyond.
The singer's most recent relationship was with Austin Wilson, a professional baseball outfielder, whom she was going out with for a few months toward the end of 2019. Before Austin came along, Demi pursued long-term affairs with Henry Alexander Levy, Alex DeLeon, and Joe Jonas.
Her progressive comments about sexual positivity led some fans to wonder: is Demi Lovato bisexual?
Demi Lovato opens up about coming out as bisexual to her parents.
On Jan. 30, the pop singer sat down with Andy Cohen on Radio Andy on SiriusXM and talked about her sexuality. Explaining to the host that she came out to her family in 2017, telling her parents that she saw herself “ending up possibly with a woman."
She continued, “It was actually, like emotional, but really beautiful. After everything was done I was like shaking and crying and I just felt overwhelmed.”
Luckily, the former Disney star said that parents were extremely "supportive."
“My mom was the one that I was like super nervous about, but she was just like, ‘I just want you to be happy,'" the "Anyone" singer told Andy. “That was so beautiful and amazing, and like I said, I’m so grateful.”
“I don’t know what my future looks like,” Lovato continued. “I don’t know if I’m going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don’t know if I’m going to do it with a partner or without.”
Demi Lovato has spoken about the importance of embracing sexual positivity on many occasions.
"If you want to dye your hair purple, dye your hair purple. If you want to love someone of the same sex, love someone of the same sex. Be yourself and don't be afraid of what people think," the singer and actress emphasized in an interview recorded at the Teen Vogue Summit.
“I’m very fluid [...] I think love is love. You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want," she said in an interview with InStyle.
Although Demi's long-term relationships were predominantly with men — she dated Wilmer Valderrama for six years, for instance — she also went out with Ruby Rose and Lauren Abedini.
Demi met the Orange Is the New Black actress in 2011. They were friends for years, and it was only around 2015 that the first news about a potential fling emerged. By 2018, half of Instagram was abuzz with excitement about the super-flirtatious comments they left under each other's posts, Metro notes.
Shortly before her relationship with Ruby began, Demi was going out with Los Angeles-based DJ, Lauren Abedini. The duo was first spotted holding hands during a romantic outing to Disneyland, and they became official in 2017,
As rumor has it, Lauren served as the main inspiration behind some of the songs on "Tell Me You Love Me." According to Elite Daily, "Only Forever" and "Sexy Dirty Love" were the most likely to reference Demi's relationship with the musician.
In the summer of 2018, Demi made the headlines by sharing a sensuous kiss with fellow singer Kehlani during one of the concerts held as part of her "Tell Me You Love Me" tour. Fans reacted to the unexpected turn of events with the utmost enthusiasm, with many taking it to social media to express their joy.
"Demi Lovato and Kehlani really made sure to kill the entire community with this," wrote a fan on Twitter.
"do y’all remember the Demi Lovato/Kehlani performance i wish i was a part of that" opined another person.
However, the on-stage kissing isn't the best part of the story. As Demi explained in a previous interview with Hello Giggles, the heart-warming scene wasn't planned. Kehlani decided to surprise her at the very last minute, as a romantic gesture.
"She came up behind me. I had no idea! [...] She told me she was going to be watching the show, so I was looking for her, and I didn’t see her out there so I was like, 'OK, I guess she decided to go or whatever.' And then all [of a] sudden I feel hands on my shoulders for this song, "Lonely." I look up and it’s her," she told the online magazine.
