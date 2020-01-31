We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Demi Lovato Opens Up About the "Emotional" Moment She Came Out to Her Parents

Demi Lovato has dated some of the most talented actors, musicians, and sportsmen in Los Angeles and beyond. 

The singer's most recent relationship was with Austin Wilson, a professional baseball outfielder, whom she was going out with for a few months toward the end of 2019. Before Austin came along, Demi pursued long-term affairs with Henry Alexander Levy, Alex DeLeon, and Joe Jonas. 

Her progressive comments about sexual positivity led some fans to wonder: is Demi Lovato bisexual?

Demi Lovato opens up about coming out as bisexual to her parents.

On Jan. 30, the pop singer sat down with Andy Cohen on Radio Andy on SiriusXM and talked about her sexuality. Explaining to the host that she came out to her family in 2017, telling her parents that she saw herself “ending up possibly with a woman."

She continued, “It was actually, like emotional, but really beautiful. After everything was done I was like shaking and crying and I just felt overwhelmed.” 

Luckily, the former Disney star said that parents were extremely "supportive."