What Happened With Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich? Here's Why Their Engagement Ended

So what happened with Demi and Max? Let's take a closer look at what she's revealed in her YouTube documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil .

When Demi Lovato went public with her relationship with actor Max Ehrich in May 2020 — and then turned around and announced their engagement two months later — her fans worried the couple were moving way too fast. And they were correct. By the time September rolled around, the they had called off their short-lived engagement and parted ways.

#MaxEhrichIsOverParty max ehrich is a creep that has tried to get famous women’s attention for years (especially selena gomez) he is a clout chaser and was even commenting on many other women’s posts a few days before he got with his fiancé, demi lovato. pic.twitter.com/E37ccIOUoP

"Max Ehrich is a creep that has tried to get famous women's attention for years (especially Selena Gomez)," one Twitter user wrote , alongside screenshots of the actor's online interactions with female celebrities. "He is a clout chaser and was even commenting on many other women's posts a few days before he got with his fiancé, Demi Lovato."

Demi and Max started dating in March 2020, and they ended up quarantining with Demi's mother and step-father during the early months of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. After they went public with their romance, got engaged, and continued to progress at warp speed, some damning information about Max's past came to light.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," the source explained. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

So what really happened with Demi and Max?

Although Demi didn't share details about why she ended things with Max at the time, plenty of fans suspected it had something to do with his past behavior wooing famous women via social media. It turns out, they were right about that, too.

Article continues below advertisement

"I realized as time went on that I didn't actually know the person that I was engaged to," Demi explained during the fourth and final installment of Dancing with the Devil. "Like all the people were like, 'Oh, they rushed into it,' or you know, 'Oh, it's not going to last,' and then like you proved them right. We were only together four to five months and like honestly, it was false advertising."

"The hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person I thought he was. But I'm not the only one that felt fooled," Demi continued. "I mean, I was just as shocked as the rest of the world at some of the things that were said and done."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube

In the months since Demi and Max broke up, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has come out as queer. "There's so much left of me that I have yet to explore," she explained in Dancing with the Devil. "I actually feel like I'm too queer to marry a man in my life right now. There's a lot of things I have to do for myself first. I want to allow myself the ability to live my life in the most authentic form possible, which I just haven't done because of my past and some things I've needed to work on."