Demi Lovato Didn't Meet One of Her Sisters Until 2013

Actress and singer Demi Lovato has been so open about her life over the years, we know so much about her. With her new documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, we're getting an even closer look into her life and all the things she's been through.

Demi has three sisters: Madison De La Garza, Dallas Lovato, and Amber Smith. Two are also actresses and have some other credentials under their belts.

But even though we know so much, there are still some aspects of her personal life she doesn't talk about too often. That includes her family.

Dallas also has a shop. The Dallas Lovato Store's Instagram is full of fun, sparkly creations like masks and hair bows for both you and your pets. If you see something you'd like, send an email to DallasLovatoStore@gmail.com to secure your order. Dallas also shows off a bunch of the stuff she sells on her TikTok , which is totally bingeworthy by the way.

Demi's older sister Dallas has done a lot of acting but much of it is voice acting. According to her IMDb , she's voice acted in things like Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Snowflake, the White Gorilla. But she's also acted on camera as well. She's been on Sonny With a Chance, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Fred: The Movie.

And with over 500K followers, she's also quite the Instagram model and influencer.

But Madi's talents don't stop there. She's also a screenwriter and producer. She made her directorial debut with the short Pink Elephant. She was also a screenwriter and producer on the short Subject 16 that is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Madi is Demi's half-sister on their mother's side and she's a star in her own right. She played Juanita Solis on the TV drama Desperate Housewives . She's been on a bunch of other TV shows like Sonny With a Chance, Good Luck Charlie, and Bad Teacher.

Who is Demi's sister Amber?

Out of all of Demi's sisters, it looks like Amber keeps the lowest profile, but it's also reported that the two didn't even meet until 2013. But according to Demi's Fandom page, Amber didn't get in contact with Demi at first because she didn't want to come across like she wanted things from the former Disney star. Other than that, not much is known about her. She apparently is in her 30s and is Demi's half-sister on her biological father's side.

Article continues below advertisement

Demi has been open about never having a good relationship with her biological father, Patrick Lovato. He died in 2013, although there was no reason publicly given aside from the news that he was battling cancer toward the end of his life. According to Billboard, Demi had been estranged from Patrick since 2007. A 2015 article by MTV says that Demi's song "For the Love of a Daughter" from her album "Unbroken" is about how his alcoholism took such a toll on her.