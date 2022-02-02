Check Out These Upcoming DCEU Shows That Will Follow 'Peacemaker'By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Feb. 2 2022, Published 2:58 p.m. ET
Like any cinematic universe, the DC Extended Universe is only getting bigger from here. The film series expanded to the world of television for the first time in 2022 with the arrival of Peacemaker on HBO Max. Taking place squarely after the events of The Suicide Squad, the new show expands the world of the DCEU through the story of some C-list comic book characters. Of course, there are more shows coming soon.
Big movie franchises are no stranger to having their stories spun off in other forms of media. The Marvel Cinematic Universe did so with shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Daredevil. Even the Monsterverse will soon do the same on Apple TV Plus as it expands the lore of Godzilla and King Kong. The DCEU is poised to do the same with more shows. Though details on these future projects are sparse, here's what we know so far about what's coming out.
Here are some of the upcoming DCEU shows.
An untitled John Constantine series
A brand-new show based on the occult detective will soon introduce the character to the DCEU. The show reportedly isn't related to the Arrowverse version of the character portrayed by Matt Ryan. According to Variety, J.J. Abrams is currently attached as executive producer. In February 2021, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that an actor of color will portray the character.
The new Constantine show will reportedly stream on HBO Max.
'Madame X'
Writer and producer Angela Robinson is currently attached to write a series for Madame Xanadu. The character is an Arthurian sorceress who has had affiliation with the Justice League in the comics. Her series will reportedly tie into a major DCEU TV crossover.
Untitled Val-Zod series
A series based on Val-Zod, one of two Black Supermen in the comics, is currently in the works as a limited series for HBO Max. Michael B. Jordan is currently set to produce, but many fans want him to star as the lead.
'Justice League Dark'
This upcoming crossover event will see DC's darkest, grittiest heroes join forces in the fight against evil. With both John Constantine and Madame Xanadu being known members of the team, it is likely that they will meet each other in this all-new DCEU story.
An animated film called Justice League Dark was previously released in 2017.
Even more of 'The Suicide Squad' is on the way.
James Gunn isn't done with Peacemaker or The Suicide Squad just yet. In an exclusive Deadline report from January 2022, the Peacemaker showrunner confirmed that he's working on another TV show for the DCEU. Though he was silent on explicit details, he did confirm that the new show "won't be as much a comedy" as Peacemaker's irreverent adventures.
He also expressed enthusiasm for Peacemaker being greenlit for a second season.
"The show is doing extraordinarily well and we're excited," Gunn told Deadline. "We all like doing it. We just need to cross some T's and dot some I's, which is basically me."