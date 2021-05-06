It Doesn't Look Like the New 'Superman' Movie Will Explore Val-Zod or Calvin Ellis

Though Henry Cavill donned the Superman costume for three DC movies, it looks as though Warner Bros. is planning to take the franchise in an entirely new direction, and a recast for Superman is currently underway.

Following the success of the recent Joker adaption, the new Superman film is expected to be completely separate from the rest of the DC universe, and there are talks of making it a 20th century period piece. The hero will also be cast as a Black man for the first time on screen.