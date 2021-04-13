Is Supergirl Older Than Superman? It's a Little Complicated — Here's the Scoop

According to Superman Fandom, Supergirl is in fact older than Superman. She is the daughter of Superman's uncle Zor-El and his wife Alura In-Ze. So Supergirl is Superman's cousin. The page goes on to say that she was a teenager when he was a baby, but he didn't grow up knowing who she is.

It turns out that Supergirl's parents had to send her to Earth to protect her before she and the baby who would later become Superman could get to know each other and build a bond.