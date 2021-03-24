Logo
Superman saving the day on 'Superman & Lois'
Source: The CW

'Superman & Lois': Why Could Project 7734 Lead to the Man of Steel's Demise?

Mar. 23 2021, Published 11:54 p.m. ET

In the series premiere, Superman & Lois introduced viewers to General Sam Lane (Dylan Walsh), Lois Lane’s father. Her father is a career military man, but unlike the comics version that sees the alien Superman as a threat to humanity, he sees Superman as an asset who can help him protect the entire world. In Episode 4, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) begins spending more time with his twin sons, and Sam has a problem with Superman being less available to help him.

Even though Clark is Superman, he still has trouble juggling between his double life. When the supervillain Thaddeus Killgrave (Brendan Fletcher) escapes from custody, this all comes to a head. Ultimately, Superman defeats and detains Killgrave again, but Sam sees this incident as damage done, and is concerned about Superman's priorities leaving Earth vulnerable. The general gets into an argument with Clark and Lois after he tells his grandsons they shouldn't be wasting Superman's time with petty drama.

supermanandsam
Source: The CW
Their disagreement ends on pretty shaky ground, and Clark's dynamic with Sam breaks after he learns he isn't welcomed in their home if he keeps interfering with their parenting. As the episode is coming to an end, Sam calls Clark again for his help, and it's clear to fans that his father-in-law is no longer a simple ally. The general then makes another call ordering the creation of Project 7734, and the show goes off, leaving viewers wondering what Project 7734 is. 

What is Project 7734 and why did General Sam order one?

In the second episode of Superman & Lois, the number 7734 appears on the dog tag that Captain Luthor (Wolé Parks) gave Sam. In some form or another, this is an indication that Project 7734 is against Superman. In the comics, it was created after Sam and Lex Luthor saw the rise of New Krypton. Lex was the scientific genius, and Sam brought the raw materials and the firepower as they produced super-soldiers and tech to harm Superman.

The two of them even went to work with Metallo Reactron and Doomsday, who Sam actually used as his personal hitman. The goal of the project was to use advanced technology and agents who were super-powered to protect the planet from alien invaders. This contingency protocol could lead to the Man of Steel’s demise. Sam may have started as a friend in Superman & Lois, but it's obvious that he is starting to resemble his comic-book equivalent — an enemy of Superman.

samandthegeneral
Source: The CW

Can Superman and Sam's relationship be repaired? Is Lois's father trying to get rid of his son-in-law with Project 7734? Only time will tell how it all unfolds!

The mid-season finale of Superman & Lois airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.

