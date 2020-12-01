Logo
Home > Trending
facebook-thumb-1606831097792.jpg
Source: getty

Ice-T 'Shames' Anti-Mask Father-In-Law on Social Media After He Caught COVID

By

Updated

Rapper Ice-T has taken to social media to shame his anti-mask father-in-law after he spent 40 days in the ICU with coronavirus. The father of model Coco Austin has reportedly spent over a month in hospital fighting for his life after catching the disease. According to Ice-T, his father-in-law did not take coronavirus seriously before his hospitalization.

Article continues below advertisement

"My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker,'" Ice-T wrote in a tweet. "COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs... 40 days in ICU close to death... Now he’s on oxygen indefinitely."

"Ohhh he’s a believer now..." the rapper concluded, including the hashtag #COVIDisNotAGame.

Article continues below advertisement

Ice-T's tweet attracted plenty of comments, including many from people who claimed that anti-maskers deserve "no sympathy."

The rapper responded by claiming that many anti-maskers have been misled by President Donald Trump. Honestly, a lot of no maskers only do it because they’re listening to the President," Ice-T wrote. "Just sayin'."

Article continues below advertisement

"I would NEVER wish ANYONE sickness," Ice-T added in another tweet. "I don’t need that Karma."

Article continues below advertisement

In response to commenters who falsely claimed that masks do not work, the rapper wrote: "I don’t really care what you believe... And you probably won’t care until YOU can’t breathe... #CovidBars"

Article continues below advertisement

Ice-T then responded to a Twitter user who attempted to shame him for sharing his father-in-law's story.

"Clownass, If I’m willing to use a family member that I love, as an example of someone coming close to death from a virus that I assume you think is fake," the rapper wrote in response. "And I’m trying to warn people... then it must be serious to me. Brandon, you’ve got a lotta nerve..."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Filmmaker Who Traveled to Taiwan Describes Country's Strict Policies During Age of COVID

A Salem Health Nurse Was Placed on Leave After Posting Anti-Mask TikTok

Grandparents Sent Life-Size Cardboard Cutouts of Themselves to Family for Thanksgiving

More From Distractify

  • chrissy-teigen-normalize-formula-cover-4-1606753358707-1606753656033.jpg
    .
    Trending
    Chrissy Teigen Tells Formula Moms: "You Are Doing It Right if Your Baby Is Fed"
  • demi-lovato-turkey-cover-1606745470879.png
    .
    Trending
    Demi Lovato Heavily Criticized for Petting Turkeys Right Before Cooking Her Own
  • 10239637664_3cdb4b4e38_k-1606744603012.jpg
    .
    Trending
    Dad Explains How He "Protects" His Daughter by Taking Her Into the Women's Bathroom
  • sagittarius-season-meme-1542751363458-1542751365584.jpg
    .
    Trending
    Here Are Some Memes for the Most Dramatic Sagittarius in Your Life