Ice-T 'Shames' Anti-Mask Father-In-Law on Social Media After He Caught COVID

Rapper Ice-T has taken to social media to shame his anti-mask father-in-law after he spent 40 days in the ICU with coronavirus. The father of model Coco Austin has reportedly spent over a month in hospital fighting for his life after catching the disease. According to Ice-T, his father-in-law did not take coronavirus seriously before his hospitalization.

"My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker,'" Ice-T wrote in a tweet. "COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs... 40 days in ICU close to death... Now he’s on oxygen indefinitely." "Ohhh he’s a believer now..." the rapper concluded, including the hashtag #COVIDisNotAGame.

My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame pic.twitter.com/fPEifkJCge — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020

Ice-T's tweet attracted plenty of comments, including many from people who claimed that anti-maskers deserve "no sympathy." The rapper responded by claiming that many anti-maskers have been misled by President Donald Trump. Honestly, a lot of no maskers only do it because they’re listening to the President," Ice-T wrote. "Just sayin'."

Honestly.. A lot of no maskers only do it because they’re listening to the President.. Just sayin. https://t.co/uB4KUQXSXx — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020

"I would NEVER wish ANYONE sickness," Ice-T added in another tweet. "I don’t need that Karma."

I would NEVER wish ANYONE sickness… I don’t need that Karma. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020

In response to commenters who falsely claimed that masks do not work, the rapper wrote: "I don’t really care what you believe... And you probably won’t care until YOU can’t breathe... #CovidBars"

‘I don’t really care what you believe... And you probably won’t care until YOU can’t breathe.. 🎤’ #CovidBars — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 30, 2020

Ice-T then responded to a Twitter user who attempted to shame him for sharing his father-in-law's story. "Clownass, If I’m willing to use a family member that I love, as an example of someone coming close to death from a virus that I assume you think is fake," the rapper wrote in response. "And I’m trying to warn people... then it must be serious to me. Brandon, you’ve got a lotta nerve..."