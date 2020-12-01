A Salem Health Nurse Was Placed on Leave After Posting Anti-Mask TikTok

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 13 million people and claimed the lives of more than 250,000 Americans, the U.S. continues to struggle to get the virus under control. There are many who continue to question the actual severity of the virus, and whether or not one should wear a mask is becoming an ongoing debate.

Recently a nurse at a hospital in Salem, Ore. shared her personal views about COVID-19 on TikTok and faced repercussions following the video.