Here's How the Novel Coronavirus Came by the Name COVID-19

It can be frustrating when doctors are unable to tell you precisely how long it takes to clear a COVID-19 infection or to offer a vaccine for it, but keep in mind, before November 2019, no one had heard of this thing. We now know some properties of the virus that have allowed it to spread so far and wide. While it is fortunate that the majority of people who contract the COVID-19 virus do not have severe outcomes, and many even remain symptom-free, it is a particularly hearty virus that can survive on surfaces for long periods — up to three days on plastic or stainless steel.