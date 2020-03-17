Why Everyone Is Telling You to Translate "Covid" to Hebrew

With the novel coronavirus having been escalated to a pandemic, colleges are adopting online-only courses and cities everywhere are forcing everyone to self-isolate. It comes as no surprise that people are going understandably stir crazy. What else do you have to do after logging off from your Zoom classes and binging every pandemic movie on Netflix?

Which is why your friends with too much time on their hands are telling you to Google Translate the word "covid" to Hebrew and back again.