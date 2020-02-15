We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
kobe-bryant-memorial-1580334155057.jpg
Source: Getty Images

The Symbolic Meaning Behind Kobe Bryant's Memorial Service Date

By

After Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash — along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others — plans for a public memorial service honoring the NBA legend are underway. Here’s what we know about the public event.

There is a symbolic meaning behind Kobe Bryant's memorial date.

Numerous outlets have reported that the basketball legend's memorial service will take place on February 24 at the Staples Center (which is frequently referred to as "The House That Kobe Built") since he played 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

The date of the memorial service is extremely significant, since his basketball jersey number was "24," and his teen daughter wore "2."