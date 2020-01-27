Unsurprisingly, Kobe Bryant Was Incredibly Close to His Two Sisters

In a letter to his younger self, which was published a few months later, Kobe further explained his decision to halt payments to his siblings. "You want them to live a beautiful, comfortable life, right? But the day will come when you realize that… you were actually holding them back," he wrote at the time.

"You will come to understand that you were taking care of them because it made YOU feel good, it made YOU happy to see them smiling and without a care in the world," he added. "You were adding material things to their lives, but subtracting the most precious gifts of all: independence and growth."

