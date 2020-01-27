We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Unsurprisingly, Kobe Bryant Was Incredibly Close to His Two Sisters

The sudden deaths of basketball great Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 sent shockwaves across the country. 

Many news reports focused on the family members he left behind, including wife of 18 years, Vanessa, and daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months. But a large number of tributes omitted information about the retired NBA player’s parents and siblings, which leaves us wondering: Did Kobe have any brothers and sisters?

Kobe Bryant had two older sisters whom he loved dearly.

The 41-year-old was the youngest child of former pro athlete Joe Bryant and his wife Pamela. Kobe and his siblings, Sharia and Shaya, were less than three years apart. 