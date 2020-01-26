NBA star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas according to a report by TMZ Sport . The outlet reports that Kobe was traveling in his private helicopter with at least three others when it went down. They report that eyewitnesses heard the helicopter's injury sputter and that no one onboard survived the accident.

If these reports are accurate, the former Los Angeles Lakers player would be survived by wife Vanessa Bryant, who was reportedly not onboard, and their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia, Bianca, and their newborn Capri.

Kobe is known for his incredibly successful career in the NBA. During his 20 year career with the Lakers, Kobe made 18 All-Star teams.