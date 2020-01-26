We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
kobe-gianna-1580075104116.jpg
Source: Getty

Celebs Remember Kobe Bryant and His Daughter Following Tragic Helicopter Crash

By

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was riding in a private helicopter on January, 26th with his daughter Gianna when the vehicle crashed, killing both the multiple-championship winner, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. 

Kobe was arguably the NBA's biggest star since Michael Jordan, ushering in a new "dynasty" of basketball and adding to the Lakers' already impressive resume of high-profile victories.

Known for being a perpetual student of the game and exhibiting a dedication that was rare even among top professionals in the league, Kobe stunned the basketball world on several occasions. His retirement game was a masterpiece, he led the Lakers to several rings, and he once scored a mind-boggling 81 points in a single game alone.

His exploits off the court and after his basketball career were equally impressive.