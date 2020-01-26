We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
kobe-bryant-daughters-1580075595371.jpg
Source: Instagram

Kobe Bryant's Legacy as a Doting Father Will Live On, Following His Tragic Death

By

On Jan. 26, the professional sports community and regular people alike mourned the death of retired NBA player Kobe Bryant. The former Los Angeles Lakers player, 41, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning, TMZ reported. Nine people were confirmed dead in the crash, and an investigation into its cause is ongoing.

Tragically, Kobe's second-oldest daughter, Gianna, 13, was also confirmed dead in the crash. She and her father were reportedly on their way to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball practice, according to TMZ.