How to Watch Kobe Bryant's Oscar-Winning Film 'Dear Basketball'

Aside from having a successful basketball career, he is remembered as a family man. Kobe always spoke so highly about his wife Vanessa and their four children — Natalia, 17, the late GiGi, Bianka, 3, and Capri, seven months.

Following his NBA career, the doting father was looking forward to the next chapter in his life, which included venturing into the world of cinema, and like on the basketball court, he was excelling.

Kobe became the first professional athlete to win an Oscar.