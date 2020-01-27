We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
How to Watch Kobe Bryant's Oscar-Winning Film 'Dear Basketball'

Devastating news befell basketball fans everywhere when former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant was confirmed dead on Sunday, Jan. 26 after his helicopter crashed into the Los Angeles hills. The 41-year-old, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "GiGi," and seven other victims were pronounced dead at the scene. 

For 20 years as a Los Angeles Laker, Kobe heightened the sport of basketball and his legacy and "Mamba Mentality" touched not only players, but people all over the world. Retiring from the sport in 2016, Kobe continued to be great off the court, and moved on to the second phase of his legendary career. 