Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Love Story Is Far From Conventional

On Jan. 29, three days after her husband and 13-year-old daughter were killed in a helicopter crash, Vanessa Bryant broke her silence about the accident, which claimed the lives of all nine individuals on board.

"We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri," the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram.