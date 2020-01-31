We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Love Story Is Far From Conventional

On Jan. 29, three days after her husband and 13-year-old daughter were killed in a helicopter crash, Vanessa Bryant broke her silence about the accident, which claimed the lives of all nine individuals on board.

"We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri," the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram

At the time of her husband’s death, Vanessa had been with the NBA legend longer than she had been without him, having met Kobe when she was just 17. Scroll down for details about the early days of the duo’s romance.