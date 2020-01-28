Touching Tribute to Kobe Bryant's Love for His Daughters Moves "Girl Dads" Everywhere

Kobe told Elle tht his wife, Vanessa, wanted to try a fourth time for a boy. When Elle asked him how he'd feel if that fourth child turned out to be a girl, (as she indeed did) he replied, without hesitation, "I would have five more girls if I could. I am a girl dad." And then Kobe went on to praise his daughters, in particular middle child Gigi, who shared his passion for basketball and whose talents, in his eyes, exceeded his own when he was her age.