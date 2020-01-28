We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: ESPN

Touching Tribute to Kobe Bryant's Love for His Daughters Moves "Girl Dads" Everywhere

As basketball fans in Los Angeles and around the world mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, many commentators have rhapsodized about the 41-year-old's two-decade professional career. But ESPN's Elle Duncan was inspired to touch upon Kobe's most cherished role: that of a father to four girls.

In an emotional recollection of her one and only meeting with the former L.A. Laker, Elle says she was eight months pregnant at the time and Kobe peppered her with questions, delighting when she told him she was expecting a girl. "Girls are the best," he said, as a father of three at the time.