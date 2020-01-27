We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
kobe-parents-1580158015721.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Kobe Bryant's Parents Didn't Attend His Wedding —Their Shaky Relationship Explained

By

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant's death shocked the country after he died in a helicopter crash that killed him, his daughter, Gianna, and seven other people.

The internet has flocked to Kobe's remaining family members, offering them their condolences, including Kobe's parents: Joe and Pamela Bryant. But while Kobe may be close with his sisters, his history with his parents has been a rocky one at best.

Joe and Pamela were well-known in the NBA world.

Joe "Jellybean" was a former NBA player himself; he was a center and drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1975. From there, he bounced around different teams until he retired from the NBA in 1992.

After, Joe took up coaching, acting as the head coach for the WNBA Los Angeles Sparks from 2005 until 2007, coaching internationally after he left the team.

Pamela is the sister of former NBA player John "Chubby" Cox, making both of them notable characters in the NBA world and giving Kobe his jump-start.