Kobe Bryant's Parents Didn't Attend His Wedding —Their Shaky Relationship Explained

Joe "Jellybean" was a former NBA player himself; he was a center and drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1975. From there, he bounced around different teams until he retired from the NBA in 1992.

After, Joe took up coaching, acting as the head coach for the WNBA Los Angeles Sparks from 2005 until 2007, coaching internationally after he left the team.

Pamela is the sister of former NBA player John "Chubby" Cox, making both of them notable characters in the NBA world and giving Kobe his jump-start.