15 Inspiring Kobe Bryant Quotes: Remembering the Legend Through His Wisdom

The unexpected passing of Kobe Bryant has shaken everyone up, whether you're a sports fan or not

On Jan. 26, the former Los Angeles Lakers player died at 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas with his second-oldest daughter, 13-year-old Gianna. The father and daughter were on their way to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball practice.