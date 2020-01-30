We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Kobe Bryant's Family Pics Show How Dedicated He Was to His Wife and Daughters

Several days after Kobe Bryant's death, it still doesn't seem real that the basketball legend is gone. The retired NBA player has left behind a wife, Vanessa, and three other children — and fans can't help but think about how much they're hurting right now.

As mourning friends, family, and fans scroll through Kobe's and Vanessa Instagram accounts, it's obvious just how much of a family man he had become. 

His Instagram is practically bursting with smiling photos of Vanessa and their three daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri. It's a bittersweet realization that no new photos of the whole Bryant family will ever be posted again.

One thing's for sure, though: Kobe's family pics show how dedicated he was to his wife and daughters. Let's take a look at the proof.