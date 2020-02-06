Celebrities Recall Their Last Conversations With Kobe Bryant Before His Death

LeBron promised to keep the shooting guard’s legacy alive on the court. "You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this s--t on my back and keep it going!!" the athlete continued. "Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here!"

Fellow NBA player Trae Young, who joined the league in 2018, told The Athletic that he FaceTimed with Kobe the weekend he died. "One of the last conservations we had, man, he was just telling me how he’s seen my game progress," the 21-year-old point guard recalled.