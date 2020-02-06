We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Celebrities Recall Their Last Conversations With Kobe Bryant Before His Death

As fans continue to grieve the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant, those who knew him are sharing the last words they ever exchanged with the basketball great.

From LeBron James to Jimmy Kimmel, here’s what celebrities and journalists had to say about their final conversations with Kobe.

Kobe Bryant’s last tweet celebrated his "brother" LeBron James.

One day before Kobe’s death, current Lakers star LeBron passed his close pal to become the third-highest point scorer in NBA history. The father of four was extremely proud. "Continuing to move the game forward [LeBron]," Kobe wrote on Twitter. "Much respect my brother." That would be his final public statement.