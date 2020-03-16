Somehow, People Actually Believe These Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories

Qanon proceeded to follow this up by linking the organization to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, as they had previously helped fund research for livestock disease and immunology. Conspiracy theory suckers know that Bill Gates is often targeted by QAnon, as he did the same during a Zika outbreak. Later, it was confirmed the coronavirus patent was used to make a vaccine for chickens, and the Gates foundation didn't even fund said patent. So bottom line: it's all extremely incorrect.