We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > The Bachelorette
clare-crawley-1583951584156.jpg
Source: Instagram

'The Bachelorette' May Not Have International Dates Thanks to Coronavirus

By

The outbreak of coronavirus has spread rapidly across the globe, affecting not only the town of Wuhan where the virus originated but other countries as well. The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a category three travel advisory for Italy, recommending no unnecessary travel to the country as the virus continues to spread.

While this obviously throws everyone's personal travel plans off the rails, it's also messing with filming for this season of The Bachelorette, changing the show's filming locations.