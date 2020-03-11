'The Bachelorette' May Not Have International Dates Thanks to Coronavirus

'The Bachelorette' May Not Have International Dates Thanks to CoronavirusBy Sara Belcher
The outbreak of coronavirus has spread rapidly across the globe, affecting not only the town of Wuhan where the virus originated but other countries as well. The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a category three travel advisory for Italy, recommending no unnecessary travel to the country as the virus continues to spread.
While this obviously throws everyone's personal travel plans off the rails, it's also messing with filming for this season of The Bachelorette, changing the show's filming locations.
All international dates for 'The Bachelorette' are on hold due to coronavirus.
So far, only a handful of filming locations have been confirmed for this season of The Bachelorette (which begins filming on March 13), but some of the original international destinations have been put on hold amid the outbreak.
“As the health and safety of our talent and employees are always our primary concerns, production travel is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis, factoring in the latest information from a variety of organizations, including the CDC, WHO, U.S. State Department and in-territory local health agencies,” a statement from Warner Bros. said.
Previously, Reality Steve confirmed that production had settled on Iceland, Croatia, and Rome as international locations for Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette. But considering the state of Italy and how quickly the virus is spreading, it's likely most international travel this season will be canceled completely.
The only domestic location confirmed for this season so far is Chattanooga, Tenn.
Coronavirus could also affect filming for 'Bachelor in Paradise' and 'Summer Games.'
Unfortunately, it's possible that The Bachelorette won't be the only show to be affected by the outbreak. The upcoming seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor: Summer Games may also be affected by this pandemic, if it continues to spread at the rate it is.
Bachelor in Paradise is normally filmed in Sayulita, Mexico at the Playa Escondida Resort. At the time of writing, Mexico currently has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, though the CDC has yet to put a travel advisory on the country. If the virus continues to infect people as rapidly as it has in other countries, it's possible Bachelor in Paradise will need to find a new filming location for this season.
Bachelor: Summer Games is still in the early stages of development, but coronavirus could have the biggest impact on this one-season spinoff.
Usually, Summer Games brings together contestants from the international Bachelor franchises, meaning a lot of the contestants travel overseas to compete. If the spread continues, some contestants may not be able to participate or the program may be canceled all together.
“Well, it is an issue, certainly, because this is a show that has an international cast, too,” ABC’s senior vice president of alternative programming Robert Mills said on Bachelor Recap. “These are things that are being talked about, I will say. So let’s hope Bachelor Summer Games happens.”
More from Distractify:
Clare Crawley's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Has More Than One Single Dad
Nick Viall: "This Season Played a Big Role in Why Clare Is Our New 'Bachelorette'" (EXCLUSIVE)
It's Really Okay for Juan Pablo Now: He's Gotten Married Since Being 'The Bachelor'