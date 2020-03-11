'The Bachelorette' May Not Have International Dates Thanks to Coronavirus

“As the health and safety of our talent and employees are always our primary concerns, production travel is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis, factoring in the latest information from a variety of organizations, including the CDC, WHO, U.S. State Department and in-territory local health agencies,” a statement from Warner Bros. said.

Previously, Reality Steve confirmed that production had settled on Iceland, Croatia, and Rome as international locations for Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette. But considering the state of Italy and how quickly the virus is spreading, it's likely most international travel this season will be canceled completely.

The only domestic location confirmed for this season so far is Chattanooga, Tenn.