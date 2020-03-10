It's Really Okay for Juan Pablo Now: He's Gotten Married Since Being 'The Bachelor'

Now that Clare Crawley has been announced as The Bachelorette, it's time for the refresher as to what Juan Pablo has been up to since their epic breakup in 2013. Though he left the show in a relationship with Nikki Ferrell (but definitely not engaged), he has gone on to marry someone else.

Find out who Juan Pablo from The Bachelor's wife is, and to learn why people aren't sure if the pair is still together.