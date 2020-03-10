We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > The Bachelor
juanpablo-1583852878826.jpg
Source: Getty

It's Really Okay for Juan Pablo Now: He's Gotten Married Since Being 'The Bachelor'

By

After Desiree Hartsock's stint as The Bachelorette, there was a resounding fan movement to get her seventh place finisher, Juan Pablo Galavis, to be the next Bachelor. Viewers loved the Venezuelan former pro soccer player for more than just his accent — he was also a single father to daughter Camila. 

Though he was a popular pick ahead of his season, Juan Pablo went on to be the most controversial lead in the show's history. From the rumors around whether he and Clare Crawley hooked up in the ocean right next to the home where the contestants were living to his epic breakup with Andi Dorfman (which led his infamous mantra "It's okay" to go viral) to his anti-gay remarks, Juan Pablo did not end up being the suave lead that the franchise was looking for.