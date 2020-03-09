Clare Crawley's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Has More Than One Single Dad

Clare as The Bachelorette coming in to absolute OBLITERATE these 22 year old Instagram influencers. What a legendary move. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ny2NUCpo5S

When it comes to The Bachelor franchise, Clare has been through a lot over the years, including her devastating and humiliating breakup with Juan Pablo, which started it all. It only makes sense that she finally be given her own chance to find love and happiness as a lead this time.

The Bachelorette Season 16 premieres on May 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.