We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > The Bachelorette
clare-crawley-bachelorette-1583776267042.jpg
Source: ABC

Clare Crawley's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Has More Than One Single Dad

By

Despite there being plenty of potential Bachelorette leads in recent seasons of The Bachelor, Clare Crawley is finally taking the reins on her own season. Viewers first met her on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in which she ended in second place. The break-up ended badly, but she popped back up in other shows in the franchise in the years following her initial stint on The Bachelor.

When Juan Pablo sent Clare home on The Bachelor after a tumultuous relationship, she famously told him she would never want her children to have a father like him. At 38 years old, Clare will be the oldest Bachelorette lead yet and with that comment still in the memories of many longtime Bachelor fans, some may be wondering if Clare has kids now. It has been several years since she first appeared on The Bachelor, after all.