Clare Crawley's Real Life Job Will Help Her as the Next 'Bachelorette'

After much criticism about the contestants on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, the franchise has picked and announced its choice for The Bachelorette: Clare Crawley. Viewers first met the blonde beauty on Juan Pablo Galavis's stint as the lead in 2013. Known for her rendezvous with the Bachelor in the ocean in between dates, Clare came in second place on Juan Pablo's controversial season. 

Many wanted her to be the Bachelorette following her split from Juan Pablo because he had told her she was going to be his pick ahead of the finale. Instead, Andi Dorfman got the role, and Clare went on to appear on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and Winter Games. During Winter Games, she got engaged to French Canadian Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, but their relationship didn't last long beyond the show. 